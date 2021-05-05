Log in
Blair : Partners With American Nurses Foundation for National Nurses Day on May 6 to Give Back to Nurses

~ Proud to Partner with the American Nurses Foundation to Support the Health and Wellbeing of Nurses

In honor of all the nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Blair is partnering with the American Nurses Foundation to offer a donation of $1 for every unit sold of our popular Fleece Jacket from May 6, 2021 – May 12, 2021 up to $10,000. From all of us at Blair we want to thank and support current and former nurses for the tremendous sacrifices they make each and every day and even more so in the last year due to the pandemic. Blair has offered everyday essentials tailored to real-life versatility since 1910 and the brand’s bestselling Fleece Jacket provides comfort to those who have provided comfort to so many in our communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005955/en/

American Nurses Federation/Blair (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many of our customers are current or former nurses so this truly feels personal to us and we can’t thank them enough for all the hard work and sacrifice they’ve made during this difficult time. We are proud to recognize and give back to those on the front lines helping to battle the ongoing pandemic by partnering with the American Nurses Foundation,” stated Mark Williams, EVP and President of Orchard Brands.

Patrick Giblin Development Associate at the American Nurses Foundation said, "This year Nurses Week offers a glimpse of optimism after a year with little time for the traditional celebrations. Our vision is to achieve a healthy world through the power of nursing, and this is more relevant than ever today. Since our founding in 1955 as the research, education, and charitable affiliate of American Nurses Association, we have fought tirelessly to advance the nursing profession in research, education, and clinical while also investing in the wellbeing and success of individual nurses.”

Bobby Ferrario, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Orchard Brands added “Blair has been committed to the power of community since our founding in 1910, and we are proud to honor our heritage and customers through this partnership. Our donations made on behalf of our customers are just a small way of saying thank you while recognizing their dedication, compassion and devotion to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic."

About Orchard Brands

Orchard Brands is an omni-channel multi-brand portfolio of apparel retailers providing curated lifestyle and fit solutions at a great value through its catalog and eCommerce channels. The portfolio includes four well-established brands, including Blair - established in 1910 in Warren, Pennsylvania (www.blair.com), Haband - established in 1925 in Paterson, New Jersey (www.haband.com), Appleseed’s - established in 1946 in Beverly, Massachusetts (www.appleseeds.com), and Draper’s & Damon’s - established in 1927 in Pasadena, California (www.drapers.com).

About Blair

Blair offers women’s and men’s apparel and accessories with a focus on value and style and was established in 1910 in Warren, Pennsylvania where it still resides today. Blair Women’s features on-trend looks in a full range of sizes designed to fit her lifestyle and her budget. Blair Men’s is a resource for updated comfortable classics in extended sizes at affordable prices. Blair is part of the Orchard Brands multi-brand portfolio. Its fashion offerings are available for purchase through its catalogs and online at www.blair.com.


