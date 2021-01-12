Blaize Inspiring New Edge AI Use Cases: Visit Blaize at CES 2021

Edge Computing AI leader to demo the power of new edge AI solutions at all-digital CES

Blaize today announced that it will be demonstrating its Edge AI hardware and software products for Automobility, Smart Vision for Industry 4.0, Retail and Enterprise applications at the virtual CES 2021 exhibition. New to the market in recent months, Blaize low-power, low latency, high efficiency platforms are sweeping away traditional obstacles to successful AI edge deployment and rapid ROI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111006101/en/

Blaize low-power, low latency, high efficiency platforms are sweeping away traditional obstacles to successful AI edge deployment and rapid ROI. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Date: Tuesday January 12 & 13, 2021

Time: Blaize Exhibition Showcase will be staffed for chat and meetings from 4am – 10pm PST, and CES attendees can message Blaize booth staff 24x7. Meetings can be conducted on the CES platform through January 14, and after staffing hours by arrangement as well. The platform will be online after the show through February 15, 2021.

Visit the Blaize Exhibition Showcase at #CES2021, chat with Blaize AI experts, arrange a meeting and dive into informative product and use-case demos.

Learn how:

Blaize Pathfinder and Xplorer AI Edge Computing platforms deliver up to 60x greater systems efficiency, 10x lower latency, and 50x less memory bandwidth vs. GPUs/CPUs – for edge AI performance without compromise.

New open & code-free Blaize AI Studio software brings high velocity to the end-to-end edge AI application development cycle, shrinking it from months to days for a quicker path to ROI.

Breakthrough Blaize offerings are inspiring AI Edge use cases across multiple industries – manufacturing, automobility, smart city, retail.

See Blaize CES 2021 Exhibition Showcase page for demos, use cases, product info, chat and meeting request, or Request A Meeting via the Blaize website.

About Blaize

Blaize leads new-generation computing unleashing the potential of AI to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and processing at the edge of network, with focus on smart vision applications including automobility, retail, security, industrial and metro. Blaize has secured US$87M in equity funding to date from strategic and venture investors DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Temasek, GGV Capital, Wavemaker and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

Copyright 2021 © Blaize.com

Blaize, the Blaize logo, GSP, AI Studio, and other designated brands included herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blaize, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand and product names are trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111006101/en/