Blaize : Names Mark Glasgow VP of Worldwide Sales

06/02/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
Leader in Building Sales Teams, Developing Product Ecosystems and Driving the Aggressive Growth Stage of Emerging Technology Companies

Blaize, the AI computing innovator revolutionizing edge and automotive computing solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Glasgow as VP of Worldwide Sales. Mr. Glasgow joins Blaize to lead and grow the Blaize sales organization seizing the substantial opportunity for Blaize pioneering products in the multi-billion-dollar market for AI in industrial edge, enterprise, and automotive/mobility segments. Blaize Pathfinder and Xplorer platforms and the Blaize AI Studio Software Suite, launched in second half of 2020, enable developers to usher in a new era of more practical and commercially viable edge AI products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005985/en/

Mark Glasgow, Blaize VP Worldwide Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

Mark Glasgow, Blaize VP Worldwide Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am excited to be joining Blaize at this auspicious time in the company’s development,” said Mr. Glasgow. “Blaize has a first wave of customer traction with a compelling product value proposition that is truly unique in the world of AI processor technology, addressing today’s unmet requirements for economical compute and productization of AI applications at the edge.”

“Mark has demonstrated success as a global sales leader building high intensity sales teams for market leaders, including Micron Semiconductor and Dell Technologies,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize. “We look forward to Mark’s contributions to acceleration of our sales path, building and expanding our ecosystem partnerships and customer engagements.”

In his 30-year career, Mr. Glasgow has a track record of successfully growing revenue for innovative technology-based solutions in early-stage, high-growth companies, such as SolidFire Inc. (later acquired by NetApp), and in fortune 50 multinationals. Prior roles included VP of Worldwide Enterprise Sales for Micron Semiconductor, where he successfully built a new sales division, and Executive Director for the North America Advanced Systems Group at Dell where he re-architected the sales approach to drive significant sales efficiency improvements and revenue growth.

About Blaize

Blaize leads new-generation computing unleashing the potential of AI to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge AI computing solutions with focus on smart vision applications including automobility, retail, security, industrial and metro. Blaize is funded by strategic and venture investors DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Temasek, GGV Capital, Wavemaker and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

Copyright 2021 © Blaize.com

Blaize, the Blaize logo, GSP, Graph Streaming Processor, and other designated brands included herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blaize, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand and product names are trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.


