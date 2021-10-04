Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blank Rome Welcomes Leading Real Estate Partner in New York

10/04/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Sonia Kaur Bain has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Real Estate practice group, which continues to strategically expand its team and enhance its capabilities across key U.S. markets and sectors. Sonia is well-known in the real estate industry and represents developers, retail companies, hotel groups, landlords and tenants, and family offices in New York and across the country in the acquisition and development of numerous types of commercial real estate assets. Prior to joining Blank Rome, Sonia was a real estate partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. 

“Sonia’s well-established practice and decades of experience in the real estate market will be invaluable to our firm as we continue to strategically grow our real estate service offerings to meet increasing market demands,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Sonia is a versatile and well-respected practitioner, recognized for her holistic approach to client service. We are excited to welcome her to the firm.”

Sonia’s transactional commercial real estate work includes counseling clients on acquisitions, dispositions, development, ground and spaces leases, and financing and leasing across commercial real estate assets, including mixed-use, residential, retail, hotel, and industrial properties. Additionally, she advises her clients on strategically determining where real estate investment opportunities may fit into their overarching business models.

“The real estate and hospitality sectors have faced numerous, complex challenges amid the pandemic,” said Samantha Wallack, Partner and Co-Chair of the Real Estate practice group. “Sonia will play an integral role in helping our clients to bounce back from these difficulties and navigate any hurdles that lie ahead. We are thrilled to welcome her to our growing team in New York, which recently welcomed our new partner Christy L. Reuter, another leader in the global hospitality sector.”

“I am excited to join the firm and its growing Real Estate group,” said Sonia. “Blank Rome’s continued investment in the burgeoning New York real estate market provides a tremendous amount of opportunity to continue to evolve my practice and service my clients’ needs while also building strong cross-marketing relationships across all of the firm’s practices.”

In addition to her practice, Sonia currently serves as the president of New York Women Executives in Real Estate (WX), where she has been a board member and officer for five years. WX is an invite-only membership of women in commercial real estate whose mission is to support and enhance the profile and success of women in the industry, dovetailing into Sonia’s passion for mentoring women—particularly those entering their careers in law and the real estate industry at large.

Sonia is also an accomplished industry thought leader, often invited to participate as a speaker, moderator, and panelist at real estate industry events. She has been celebrated among the top women in real estate by business publications and legal directories in New York and beyond, including Best Lawyers in America, Crain’s New York Business, and Bisnow. Sonia earned her J.D. from New York Law School and her B.A. from Stony Brook University.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 14 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries, and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients, and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachment 


Kate Tavella
Blank Rome LLP
215.988.6988
tavella@blankrome.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:59pOhio National reduces term life insurance premiums
GL
12:58pVAIL RESORTS : Book Early to Save on Winter Travel during Vail Resorts' Winter Getaway Sale
AQ
12:58pHDL COMPANIES : Joins Forces with the North Texas Innovation Alliance to Support Public Sector Innovation
BU
12:57pBanks make slow progress on UK gender pay, while gap widens for insurers
RE
12:57pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Henrietta Lacks estate sues company using her 'stolen' cells
AQ
12:57pBALD EAGLE GOLD : IIROC Trading Resumption - BIG
AQ
12:54pREUTERS IMPACT-India targets alternate fuels, EVs in clean transport push
RE
12:53pAVES ONE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
12:53pAVES ONE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:52pAPPLE : to begin taking preorders for Watch 7 Series this week
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 3-China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Glo..
2Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4Winter of discontent is coming...
5China Evergrande : Stocks, dollar ease on growth, inflation concerns

HOT NEWS