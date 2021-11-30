Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blank Rome Welcomes New Corporate Partner in Houston

11/30/2021 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Houston, TX, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that C. Brendan Cummings has joined the firm’s Houston office as a partner in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. At Blank Rome, Brendan will focus his practice on transactions, dispute resolution, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance matters. He joins Blank Rome from international industrial services provider Bilfinger North America Inc., where he served as head of the company’s legal department in North America.

“We are pleased to welcome Brendan to our firm and nationally recognized Corporate team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Brendan brings to Blank Rome 10 years of experience acting as in-house counsel for large multinational companies, which enables him to provide counsel in many areas of law, including business transactions and disputes, both in the United States and internationally. His experience as in-house counsel will be a tremendous asset to clients navigating a wide range of business challenges.”

Brendan has advised businesses on all aspects of merger and acquisition transactions, including initial due diligence processes, evaluating targets, closing deals, and managing through post-acquisition strategies. He has also guided corporations through spinoffs and strategic restructurings. Additionally, Brendan has experience counseling C-Suite executives through all phases of construction disputes. This includes working with operations personnel on new contracts, change orders, notice issues, placing and enforcing liens, prompt payment concerns, retention issues, claims resulting from delay and disruption, productivity issues, fraudulent inducement causes of action, and the many related issues that arise during construction projects.

“Brendan is a great addition to our growing Houston office, which recently welcomed Cassandra G. Mott, Sarah H. Frazier, and Cecilia Ibarra-van Oostenrijk,” said Louis M. Rappaport, Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. “Brendan is known for his solid counsel and building trust with his clients to establish long-term relationships in the United States and beyond. We are thrilled to introduce him to our clients and add him to our expanding Corporate team.”

As part of his litigation experience, Brendan has managed a significant docket of affirmative and defensive claims from initial assessment through trial/arbitration or other final resolution, including large contract disputes, construction claims, personal injury matters, legacy asbestos cases, employment and union disputes, and class action claims. He has also managed and maintained corporate governance initiatives and led response and remediation teams following data breaches, including coordination with authorities as well as ensuring compliance with the E.U. General Data Protection Regulation and U.S. privacy laws.

“I started my career at Bell, Ryniker and Letourneau, which combined with Blank Rome in 2013, and I am excited to be reunited with my former colleagues,” Brendan said. “I have worked with several Blank Rome attorneys on a number of high-stakes matters over the years, and I know the team can deftly navigate any challenges and accomplish whatever clients ask of them. I look forward to being a part of this strong team and helping our clients solve their complex legal needs.”

Brendan earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center, where he was editor-in-chief of the Environmental & Energy Law & Policy Journal, and his B.A. from the University of Houston, cum laude.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 13 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachment 


Kate Tavella
Blank Rome LLP
215.988.6988
tavella@blankrome.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pCybersecurity and Risk Management Leader Marios Damianides Joins ShardSecure's Advisory Board
PR
02:03pLululemon sues Peloton over 'copy-cat' workout apparel
AQ
02:03p2CRSI SA : First half-year results
EQ
02:02pComex Copper Ends the Month 2.23% Lower at $4.2780 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Silver Ends the Month 4.93% Lower at $22.765 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pImmunomic Therapeutics Announces Open Enrollment for RENEW Clinical Study of CMV RNA-Pulsed Dendritic Cell Vaccine for the Treatment of Newly-Diagnosed Glioblastoma Patients
BU
02:02pTapestry, Inc. Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer
BU
02:02pComex Gold Ends the Month 0.53% Lower at $1773.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pTANZANIAN GOLD : TanGold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results - Form 6-K
PU
02:01pAMC NETWORK : ' ALLBLK STREAMING SERVICE GREENLIGHTS ‘SEND HELP'
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell puts faster bond-buying taper on Fed's Christmas table
2Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
3Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
4Robinhood, others win dismissal of meme stock 'short squeeze' lawsuit
5EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..

HOT NEWS