Blank Rome Welcomes New Corporate Partner in Houston

Houston, TX, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that C. Brendan Cummings has joined the firm’s Houston office as a partner in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. At Blank Rome, Brendan will focus his practice on transactions, dispute resolution, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance matters. He joins Blank Rome from international industrial services provider Bilfinger North America Inc., where he served as head of the company’s legal department in North America.

“We are pleased to welcome Brendan to our firm and nationally recognized Corporate team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Brendan brings to Blank Rome 10 years of experience acting as in-house counsel for large multinational companies, which enables him to provide counsel in many areas of law, including business transactions and disputes, both in the United States and internationally. His experience as in-house counsel will be a tremendous asset to clients navigating a wide range of business challenges.”

Brendan has advised businesses on all aspects of merger and acquisition transactions, including initial due diligence processes, evaluating targets, closing deals, and managing through post-acquisition strategies. He has also guided corporations through spinoffs and strategic restructurings. Additionally, Brendan has experience counseling C-Suite executives through all phases of construction disputes. This includes working with operations personnel on new contracts, change orders, notice issues, placing and enforcing liens, prompt payment concerns, retention issues, claims resulting from delay and disruption, productivity issues, fraudulent inducement causes of action, and the many related issues that arise during construction projects.

“Brendan is a great addition to our growing Houston office, which recently welcomed Cassandra G. Mott, Sarah H. Frazier, and Cecilia Ibarra-van Oostenrijk,” said Louis M. Rappaport, Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. “Brendan is known for his solid counsel and building trust with his clients to establish long-term relationships in the United States and beyond. We are thrilled to introduce him to our clients and add him to our expanding Corporate team.”

As part of his litigation experience, Brendan has managed a significant docket of affirmative and defensive claims from initial assessment through trial/arbitration or other final resolution, including large contract disputes, construction claims, personal injury matters, legacy asbestos cases, employment and union disputes, and class action claims. He has also managed and maintained corporate governance initiatives and led response and remediation teams following data breaches, including coordination with authorities as well as ensuring compliance with the E.U. General Data Protection Regulation and U.S. privacy laws.

“I started my career at Bell, Ryniker and Letourneau, which combined with Blank Rome in 2013, and I am excited to be reunited with my former colleagues,” Brendan said. “I have worked with several Blank Rome attorneys on a number of high-stakes matters over the years, and I know the team can deftly navigate any challenges and accomplish whatever clients ask of them. I look forward to being a part of this strong team and helping our clients solve their complex legal needs.”

Brendan earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center, where he was editor-in-chief of the Environmental & Energy Law & Policy Journal, and his B.A. from the University of Houston, cum laude.

