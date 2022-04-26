April 26 (Reuters) - Blank-check firm Queen's Gambit Growth Capital II on Tuesday became the latest company to shelve plans for a U.S. initial public offering amid the market volatility sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising interest rates globally.

The move aligns the company with several other blank-check firms - including two backed by billionaire investment banker Ken Moelis - and comes at a time when interest in the space is fading due to rising regulatory scrutiny and the poor share performance of recently merged firms such as Grab Holdings .

A blank-check firm, or special purpose acquisition company, is a shell company that raises funds through an IPO to merge with a private company, thereby taking it public.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital II had filed to float its shares early last year and was looking to raise up to $300 million in its IPO. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)