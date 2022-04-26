April 26 (Reuters) - Blank-check firm Queen's Gambit Growth
Capital II on Tuesday became the latest company to shelve plans
for a U.S. initial public offering amid the market volatility
sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising interest rates
globally.
The move aligns the company with several other blank-check
firms - including two backed by billionaire investment banker
Ken Moelis - and comes at a time when interest in the space is
fading due to rising regulatory scrutiny and the poor share
performance of recently merged firms such as Grab Holdings
.
A blank-check firm, or special purpose acquisition company,
is a shell company that raises funds through an IPO to merge
with a private company, thereby taking it public.
Queen's Gambit Growth Capital II had filed to float its
shares early last year and was looking to raise up to $300
million in its IPO.
