Blanket Black Friday Deals (2021): Early Cotton, Flannel & More Sales Identified by Saver Trends
Here’s our summary of the top early blanket deals for Black Friday, including discounts on throw blankets
Here’s a list of all the best early blanket & throw deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring the top sales on reversible blankets. View the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best Blanket & Throw Deals:
Save up to 25% on blankets at CozyEarth.com - shop the latest deals on bamboo blankets, baby blankets and bamboo throw blankets
Save up to $35 on throws and blankets at Brooklinen.com - check the latest savings on weighted blankets, woolen throw blankets, cashmere & lambswool throw blankets and Alpaca throw blankets
Shop the latest puffer blankets at Buffy.co - find new deals on colorful quilted puffer blankets made from recycled polyester
Save up to 50% on fleece, sherpa, velvet plush and other blankets at Walmart - check the latest deals on blankets for full, twin, queen and king sized beds
Save up to 70% on throws at Dusk.com - shop the latest savings on cotton and polyester blankets available in throw, cushion cover and bedspread sizes
Save up to 50% on wearable blankets at TheOodie.com - find new deals on wearable blankets, weighted blankets and bundles for adults, teens and kids
Shop the latest bed blankets at BollandBranch.com - check live prices on organic cotton blankets, plush cotton blankets, sweater knit throw blankets and quilts
Save up to 53% on throws at Walmart- check the latest savings on cotton, sherpa, velvet plush and fleece throws available in a variety of colors and prints
Save up to $35 on throw blankets at Brooklinen.com - shop the latest deals on throw blankets made from wool, lambswool, pure wool, cashmere and Alpaca fibers
Best Bed Sheets Deals:
Shop the full range of sheet sets, pillowcases, comforters, blankets, protectors & covers at TempurPedic.com - check the latest deals on cotton bed sheets, pillowcases, weighted blankets and more
Save up to $50 on mattress protectors, sheet sets, duvet covers & more at NolahMattress.com - check live prices on bedding sets made from bamboo
Save on organic cotton & Belgian linen bed sheets at Saatva.com - click the link to see the latest deals on organic sateen, organic percale, linen and embroidered sateen sheet sets
Save on twin, twin XL, full, queen, king & california king-sized sheet sets at Leesa.com - the Leesa sheet set has 400 thread count, and available in white, cream, light grey and blue breeze colors
Save up to 25% on breathable, lightweight, 100% cotton bed sheets at NectarSleep.com - with up to $250 additional savings when you purchase a mattress
Save up to 54% on duvet sets, sheet sets, pillowcases & more at PeachSkinSheets.com - check the latest deals on Colors of the Month, classic and vintage sheet sets, duvet cover sets and pillowcase sets
Save up to 35% on sheet sets, pillowcases, comforters, duvet covers, blankets, bundles & more at CozyEarth.com - check live prices on a wide range of bedding sets & bundles made from bamboo
Save up to 25% on cotton, sateen, linen, cashmere & flannel bedding & bundles at Brooklinen.com - find the latest deals on a wide range of bedding sets and bedding bundles
Save up to 75% on percale, egyptian, sateen & linen cotton bedding collections at DUSK.com - click the link to see the latest prices on a wide range of bedding sets available in single, double, king and super king sizes
Save on hypoallergenic plush mattress protectors, eucalyptus sheet sets, soft hemp linen & more at Buffy.co - check live prices on mattress protectors and sheet sets available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and california king sizes
Save up to $35 on a wide range of sheet sets, duvet sets, pillowcases, bedding bundles & more at BollandBranch.com - click the link to see the latest deals on signature, percale, flannel, luxe and chambray bedding sets
Save up to 68% on sheets & comforter sets Walmart - find the latest deals on bedding sets available in queen, king, full and twin sizes
