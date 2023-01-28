Blast at Iran military plant caused by drone attack - state media

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - An explosion at a military
plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan was caused by a drone
attack, Iranian state media reported on Sunday, citing the
defence ministry.
"One of (the drones) was hit by the ... air defence and the
other two were caught in defence traps and blew up. Fortunately,
this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and
caused minor damage to the workshop's roof," the ministry said
in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA.
