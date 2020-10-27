Blast at Pakistan religious school kills at least seven, officials say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A blast at a
religious seminary in Pakistan's northern city of Peshawar on
Tuesday killed at least seven people, including children, and
injured dozens, officials said.
"The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had
planted explosives in a plastic bag," a police officer said on
condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak with
media. Children were among the dead, he added.
A spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital nearby said it had
received seven dead and 70 wounded patients, many with burns
suffered in the blast.
(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)