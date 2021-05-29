Blast at Shanghai Petrochemical raw materials pipeline injures eight

SHENZHEN, China, May 29 (Reuters) - Sinopec's Shanghai
Petrochemical said on Saturday an explosion had
occurred on a pipeline carrying raw materials for making
ethylene, injuring eight employees.
A fire at the site of the explosion has been extinguished
and the cause of the blast is under investigation, the company
said in a notice posted on its official Weibo social media
account.
Shanghai Petrochemical said in late March that it planned to
shut around 50% of the capacity of its refinery and
petrochemical facilities for planned maintenance.
The refinery, which has an annual crude oil processing
capacity of 16 million tonnes, was scheduled to carry out the
overhaul in April and May.
