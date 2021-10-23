Log in
Blast at chemical plant in China's Inner Mongolia kills 4 - Xinhua

10/23/2021 | 01:32am EDT
SHANGHAI, China, Oct 23 (Reuters) - An explosion at a chemical plant in China's Inner Mongolia killed four people and injured three, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

The blast occurred at 11 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Friday at a workshop of a plant in Bayan Obo industrial park in Alxa League, in the southwest of the Chinese autonomous region, Xinhua said, citing local authorities.

The fire from the explosion was put out early on Saturday, it said.

The legal representative of the company, which Xinhua did not name, is being held by local public security authorities, and the company has halted production while the regional government investigates the cause of the accident, the report said. (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)


