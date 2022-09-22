Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Blast hits Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol on eve of referendums

09/22/2022 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A blast hit a crowded market in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Thursday, Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials said, on the eve of referendums that could see four regions effectively annexed by Russia.

Melitopol was one of the first cities to fall into Russian hands after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. It is in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of the four where a referendum will be held on joining Russia.

Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials traded blame for the explosion.

Melitopol's exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov said the attack had been deliberately staged by the occupying Russian forces in order to accuse Ukraine of terrorism.

Fedorov said it had killed three soldiers, while the number of civilian casualties was not clear. Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-installed local administration, said the attack had been carried out by Ukrainian special services to intimidate civilians ahead of the referendums.

In an apparently coordinated move, pro-Russian regional leaders on Tuesday announced referendums for Sept. 23-27 in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15% of Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the planned referendums as a "sham" lacking any legitimacy. Fighting is continuing in all four regions.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVE HOLDING, INC. 5.54% 12.38 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.65% 59.9557 Delayed Quote.-18.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aRussian-installed separatists say at least six killed in shelling of Donetsk market
RE
06:28aExclusive-China sends regulators to Hong Kong to assist U.S. audit inspection-sources
RE
06:27aShale gas is safe and seismic limits must be revisited - UK minister
RE
06:26aLidl GB raises staff pay for second time this year
RE
06:24aInflation outlook signals more tightening ahead - SNB's Jordan
RE
06:22aFormer Pakistan PM Khan apologises in contempt of court case - lawyer
RE
06:20aTarget to hire 100,000 holiday season workers
RE
06:18aVietnam central bank to raise policy rates by 100 bps effective Friday
RE
06:18aSingapore's GIC buys into Sani/Ikos, valuing resorts group at 2.3 billion euros
RE
06:16aGold pares losses on dollar retreat; hawkish Fed weighs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan Exchange : Sep. 22, 2022JPXTSEInformation JPX Commences Carbon Cr..
2U.S. lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan
3Marketmind: Markets 'Fed Up'
4Dollar powers to new two-decade high on Fed outlook, Russia jitters
5European stock index futures drop 1.5% after hawkish Fed signal

HOT NEWS