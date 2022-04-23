Blast in northeastern Nigeria injures 11 people, say police

The blasts in Taraba mark the spread of Islamist insurgencies that have gripped Nigeria's northeast for a decade.

"There was an explosion at about 8.15 p.m. yesterday in Nukkai, Jalingo. Eleven youths, comprising 10 male and one female, mostly between 11 and 18 years had minor bruises and have been treated. No one died. No one has owned up to the act," Usman Abdullahi, a police spokesman in Taraba State, said.

The explosion at a marketplace in Iware on Tuesday killed 3 people and injured 19.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)