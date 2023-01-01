Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Blast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties -interior ministry

01/01/2023 | 01:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KABUL (Reuters) -An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said.

"Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.

He did not specify the nature or target of the explosion.

Local residents said a loud explosion was heard before 8 am in the vicinity of the military side of the heavily fortified airport.

They said the area had been sealed off by security forces, and all roads had been closed.

The Taliban-run administration has been faced with a bloody insurgency waged by the Islamic State militant group, which has in recent weeks targeted a number of key installations in Kabul, including the Russian and Pakistani embassies as well as the office of the country's former prime minister.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar in Kabul; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Neil Fullick and Kim Coghill)

By Mohammad Yunus Yawar


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:54aPakistan says it has provided list of nuclear facilities to India under annual practice
RE
03:39aNew car sales drop by 7.8% in France in 2022
RE
03:03aChinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19
RE
02:47aHong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China
RE
02:16aMorocco to ban arrivals from China over COVID surge
RE
02:09aIndia's jobless rate rises to 16-month high of 8.30% in Dec - CMIE
RE
02:03aMarket misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022 -study
RE
02:01aBrazil welcomes New Year at Copacabana Beach
RE
01:57aBlast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties -interior ministry
RE
01:09aSouth Korea's Yoon says North Korea faces retaliation for provocations
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Li Auto Inc. December 2022 Delivery Update
2Meta set to make decision on Trump's return to Facebook - FT
3Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022 -st..
4CORRECTING and REPLACING XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for D..
5CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

HOT NEWS