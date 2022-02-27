Log in
  News
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

Blasts heard in Kyiv, fighting reported in vicinity

02/27/2022 | 01:48am EST
KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A series of blasts was heard to the west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv's center on Sunday, minutes after air raid sirens sounded, a Reuters correspondent reported.

Ukrainian media reported explosions and a gunfight in a nearby town.

According to Ukrainian news website Segodnya.ua, a bridge has been blown up near the town of Bucha west of Kyiv. It was unclear whether it had been bombed by Russian troops or destroyed by the Ukrainian side.

Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's interior minister, said fighting was under way in Bucha with Russian forces that were trying to advance towards Kyiv. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Mallard and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
