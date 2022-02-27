Blasts heard in Kyiv, fighting reported in vicinity

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A series of blasts was heard to the
west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv's center on Sunday, minutes
after air raid sirens sounded, a Reuters correspondent reported.
Ukrainian media reported explosions and a gunfight in a
nearby town.
According to Ukrainian news website Segodnya.ua, a bridge
has been blown up near the town of Bucha west of Kyiv. It was
unclear whether it had been bombed by Russian troops or
destroyed by the Ukrainian side.
Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's interior
minister, said fighting was under way in Bucha with Russian
forces that were trying to advance towards Kyiv.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by William Mallard and Angus MacSwan)