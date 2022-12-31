Blasts heard in and around Kyiv while air raid sirens wail across Ukraine

KYIV, Jan 1 - Blasts were heard in and around Kyiv soon after midnight on New Year's Day, Reuters witnesses reported, while the emergency services said air raid sirens were wailing across all Ukraine.

With sirens wailing, some people in Kyiv shouted from their balconies, "Glory to Ukraine- Glory to heroes."

Kyiv city and region officials said on the Telegram messaging app that air defence systems were working. It was not immediately known whether any targets were hit.