Blasts heard in and around Kyiv while air raid sirens wail across Ukraine

KYIV, Jan 1 - Blasts were heard in and around
Kyiv soon after midnight on New Year's Day, Reuters witnesses
reported, while the emergency services said air raid sirens were
wailing across all Ukraine.
With sirens wailing, some people in Kyiv shouted from their
balconies, "Glory to Ukraine- Glory to heroes."
Kyiv city and region officials said on the Telegram
messaging app that air defence systems were working. It was not
immediately known whether any targets were hit.
(Reporting by Gleb Garanich and Valentyn Ogirenko; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)