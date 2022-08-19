Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Blasts hit Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front

08/19/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
STORY: As residents continue to flee the Donetsk Region of Ukraine...

Explosions erupted overnight near military bases deep in Russian-held areas and Russia itself... an apparent display of Kyiv's growing might far from front lines.

Inside Russia, two villages were evacuated after explosions at an ammunition dump.

But Kyiv has been coy, remarking on the blasts without claiming direct responsibility.

More directly, the Ukrainian government is raising alarms about a nuclear power station it says Russian occupation forces are using as a staging ground for military strikes.

On Friday, Kyiv said it suspected Moscow was planning a "large-scale provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as justification to disconnect it from the Ukrainian power grid and connect it to Russia's.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, visiting the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Friday, said the nuclear site belonged to Ukraine and said all military forces should be withdrawn.

"...If we demilitarize the plant as we propose, the problem will be solved. Obviously the electricity from Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity and it's necessary especially during the winter for the Ukrainian people. And this principle must be fully respected."

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Kyiv for shelling the nuclear complex and said there is risk of a nuclear catastrophe.

The Kremlin said that during a call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin confirmed Russia's readiness for a mission by the International Atomic Energy Agency to Zaporizhzhia... and that Putin would provide inspectors with the necessary assistance.


HOT NEWS