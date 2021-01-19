Log in
Blattner to Explore Strategic Options

01/19/2021 | 10:02am EST
Leader in Renewable Energy Installation Seeks Transformational Transaction to Strengthen Position, Take Advantage of Next-Generation Opportunities and Ensure Future Success

Blattner, the market-leading installer and contractor of utility-scale renewable energy in North America, today announced that it has embarked on a process to explore strategic options. The company seeks a transformational transaction, which could take the form of a sale or merger, that will further strengthen the organization’s market leadership position, provide additional resources to take advantage of next-generation opportunities emerging in the renewable energy market and contribute to added, long-term success for employees and customers.

“Blattner is in a very strong position today, as we have been throughout our history. We seek to further that momentum,” said Scott Blattner, company president. “Our industry is on the cusp of significant evolution and this is an opportunity to accelerate our organization with additional scale and resources to continue leading and delivering certainty to our renewable energy customers.”

Founded in 1907, Blattner is the North American leader in renewable energy installations – solar, wind and energy storage. The company has:

  • Created 50,000 megawatts of renewable energy;
  • Installed more than 400 utility scale wind and solar systems across the United States and Canada; and
  • Secured nearly 9,800 megawatts of wind, solar and storage to be built.

“As the North American renewable energy leader, we’re seeking a partner that appreciates and values our business model, culture and the success that our teams have built. Equally important, we want an organization that’s a leader in their respective market and can provide the support and resources that will allow us to continue expanding and improving with new technology and innovation,” said Blattner.

The company will be exploring a range of potential partnerships within and outside of the renewable energy industry and has engaged investment banking firm J.P. Morgan as its exclusive financial advisor.

“Blattner has long set the standard in performance of renewable energy construction, customer service and employee culture. This journey is to elevate a pathway to an even brighter future and provide opportunities for long-term success. I’m confident that we can achieve our goal,” concluded Blattner.

About Blattner Company

Blattner Company is a diversified renewable energy contractor providing leading expertise and collaborative construction solutions nationwide. Blattner Company is the parent company of Blattner Energy and D.H. Blattner & Sons of which both are industry-leading renewable energy contractors in their respective markets throughout the United States. Building on more than a century of innovation, the Blattner Family of Companies provides complete engineering, procurement and construction services for utility-scale solar, wind, energy storage and power delivery projects with proven project management skills and self-per­formance of all major work activities. Learn more at https://www.blattnercompany.com/


© Business Wire 2021
