Blaze Pizza : and Tajín Spice Things Up With New Chipotle Ranch Chicken Pizza

Guests Can Top Any Custom-Built Pizza with Tajín Clásico Seasoning; Blaze Reward Members Will Receive a $2 Off Reward for Every Custom Pizza Featuring Tajín Ordered Between May 17-23

Comin’ in hot! Blaze Pizza®, the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept, is spicing up this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations by announcing the launch of a partnership with Tajín®, the leading chili lime seasoning in the United States and Mexico. At the heart of this collaboration is a tantalizing new Chipotle Ranch Chicken Pizza, available beginning today for a limited time at Blaze Pizza locations across the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005335/en/

Blaze Pizza® and Tajín® are spicing up this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations by announcing the launch of a partnership and new Chipotle Ranch Chicken Pizza (Photo: Business Wire)

This latest menu innovation incorporates the high-quality ingredients that are signature to Blaze. The Chipotle Ranch Chicken Pizza features grilled chicken, mozzarella, feta, red peppers, jalapeños, red onions, olives and arugula – along with Blaze’s newest seasonal vegetable, roasted corn, and a new house-made chipotle ranch dressing. The pizza is finished with the perfect topping of Tajín Clásico Seasoning, a classic Mexican combination of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt.

In addition to the new pizza, Tajín Clásico Seasoning is now available through June 9 for Blaze guests to enjoy on any custom-built artisanal pizza. Between May 17-23, Blaze Reward members who customize any pizza with Tajín will automatically receive a reward for $2 off, eligible to be applied immediately within the Blaze app. Guests can visit BlazePizza.com or download the app to join Blaze Rewards.

“As the weather starts to heat up across much of the country, we wanted to leverage an exciting partnership and mouth-watering new menu item to get an early start on the summer season – and we couldn’t think of a better time to kick off the celebration than Cinco de Mayo,” said Vince Szwajkowski, Chief Marketing Officer of Blaze Pizza. “We are thrilled to align with Tajín as part of our ongoing commitment to ingredient innovation and give our collective group of passionate fans yet another reason to visit their local Blaze restaurant in the coming months.”

To commemorate the launch of the partnership and the Cinco de Mayo holiday, Blaze will give away more than 50,000 mini bottles of Tajín Clásico Seasoning at restaurants nationwide on May 5. Guests will receive their complimentary mini bottle with any pizza order, while supplies last – and can create their own unique “Blaze x Tajín hacks” at home, from adding it to a fresh salad or creating a seasoned rim for a house-made Agua Fresca. Throughout the partnership, fans will also have an opportunity to receive exclusive Blaze Pizza x Tajín giveaways via their social channels.

“As a brand with a passion for quality ingredients that bring out flavor in foods and beverages, this partnership with Blaze Pizza was truly a perfect fit,” said Javier Leyva, Tajín International Corp Director for the U.S. “We are always excited to see the innovative ways that consumers incorporate Tajín into their daily lives, and we are confident that the unique taste of an artisanal pizza topped with our iconic seasoning will quickly become the newest fan favorite.”

Blaze Pizza offers dine-in, carry out, curbside service, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and third-party delivery partners. Blaze Pizza has implemented best-in-class safety and sanitation guidelines, including requiring masks and gloves to be worn by all team members, availability of hand sanitizer for all guests, and food safety procedures validated by a third-party auditor. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 41 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly-growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

About Tajín

Tajín (www.tajin.com) is a privately held company established in Mexico since 1985. Its subsidiary office, Tajín International was incorporated in the United States in 1993. The leading fruit seasoning in Mexico and in the U.S., Tajín is a well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime. Its unique flavor transforms the taste of fruits and vegetables from ordinary to extraordinary. It is also a great addition to meats and beverages. Tajín is produced in Zapopán, Mexico from world class chiles bought from farmers in the region and then exported to the U.S. as a packaged and branded product, approved by the FDA, to be sold at wholesale and retail. Tajín is sold in more than 24,000 points of sale in the U.S.

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

TAJÍN®, logos and three-dimensional packaging designs, are protected works of art © Trademarks and registered industrial designs, Empresas Tajín, S.A. de C.V., México.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005335/en/