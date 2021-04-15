Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blend : Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

04/15/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend Labs, Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blend-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301270260.html

SOURCE Blend


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:47pATLAS  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast
PR
05:46pINPHI  : Shareholders Approve the Proposed Acquisition of Inphi Corporation; Shareholders Approve Marvell's Reorganization of the Combined Company into Delaware
PR
05:46pIBEX  : Wins Top BPO Workplace Award for Central America, The Caribbean and Nicaragua for Second Year in a Row
BU
05:44pMODERNA  : Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine point man aims to ensure more predictability for shipments
AQ
05:44pCLARANOVA  : Half-year Financial Report as of December 31, 2020
PU
05:43pU.S. China hawks seek to cut sales of chip-making tools to Beijing
RE
05:42pGOLDSTAR MINERALS  : Financial Statements of GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. Years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
PU
05:42pGOLDSTAR MINERALS  : Md&a
PU
05:42pSimilarweb Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
05:41pGUYANA GOLDSTRIKE  : Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ