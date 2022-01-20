Blindsgalore Certified by Women's Business Enterprise National Council

The company, run by a mother-daughter team, was certified as a woman-owned business

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blindsgalore, a company offering high-quality window coverings at affordable prices, was recently certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Chelle Walters founded Blindsgalore as she struggled to find quality, affordable window treatments that fit her needs. Walters started Blindsgalore to offer custom window treatments that anyone at home could design. Her daughter, Alissa Walters, joined the company in 2008 as the CEO. The pair maintains their family ideals dedicated to quality, beauty and approachability with all Blindsgalore products.

"We want to be transparent about exactly who is behind the scenes at Blindsgalore so that our community can know who they are working with and so that we can hopefully become less behind the scenes," Alissa Walters said. "Being supported by the WBENC is an honor for my mom and I as owners. We like to know who we're working with and we know our customers do, too."

The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women. Blindsgalore is 100% owned and operated by Chelle and Alissa Walters. By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

"There are 13 million women-owned businesses in the U.S., representing 42% of all businesses. Yet there is still a significant disparity in revenue and capital between these businesses and others," said a spokesperson for WBENC). "WBENC is helping bridge that gap — through access to opportunities, programs that accelerate growth, and campaigns to influence consumer buying behaviors."

For more information about Blindsgalore, visit blindsgalore.com.

About Blindsgalore:

Based in San Diego, CA, Blindsgalore is a web-based retailer that specializes in custom window treatments. For over 20 years, the Blindsgalore team has been helping customers simplify the online ordering process and has sold over two million window treatments across the country. For more information, visit www.blindsgalore.com.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

###

Media Contacts:

Jocelyn Bishop

jbishop@blindsgalore.com

Blindsgalore, 5744 Pacific Center Boulevard, Suite 306, San Diego, CA 92121

Related Images











Image 1: Blindsgalore is Women Owned





Blindsgalore has been certified by the WBENC









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment