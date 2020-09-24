Blink Applauds Governor Newsom's Commitment to Electric Vehicles in California

Company Commits to the Continued Support for EV Charging Infrastructure and Clean Transportation Alternatives in the State



Miami Beach, FL, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, applauds California Governor, Gavin Newsom on his signing of executive order N-79-20 banning the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars and pickup trucks in the state by 2035.

“Blink has been in the EV charging infrastructure business for more than ten years, and we believe that Governor Newsom’s executive order comes at a pivotal time in our country. His commitment to fully embrace electric vehicles is no surprise given that California is already leading the country in the widespread adoption of EVs. Governor Newsom’s move to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the country’s most populous state indicates true leadership in helping citizens of all income levels make the change and choose cleaner transportation alternatives,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Blink Charging CEO.

“As a leading owner and operator of EV charging infrastructure, we understand the importance and timeliness of the global effort to create a cleaner environment through the adoption of new cleaner transportation alternatives. Like Governor Newsom has signaled for the state, Blink is all-in, committed to growing our EV charging network both nationwide and internationally to support increasing EV use,” continued Farkas.

California’s emphasis on the build-out of the infrastructure to support electric vehicles is already widely known, with several ground-breaking commercial incentives and rebates recently announced in the state. Most notable is the $436 million Charge Ready program for the deployment of 40,000 charging stations in Southern California Edison’s service areas.

‘We see tremendous opportunity to help further California’s environmental mission evidenced by our growth in the region and recent acquisition of Los Angeles-based electric carsharing company, BlueLA. This acquisition allowed Blink to double the number of Blink chargers in Los Angeles while providing affordable, enhanced EV mobility options to community residents. Our goal is to replicate the BlueLA model in other cities throughout California. At the same time, we continue to aggressively expand our charging network throughout the state and leverage the model to quickly expand in other large urban centers,” stated Farkas.

To meet expectations in the state, Blink is continuing to expand the Company’s organizational footprint in the state with several key strategic hires and the expansion of the Company’s technology team based in the state.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.BlinkCharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

