Blink Charging Announces Reseller Agreement With Lion Electric USA and Lion Electric Canada

- Lion Electric, manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, will offer Blink’s full line of EV charging solutions to electric fleets

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with The Lion Electric Company (“Lion Electric”), a leading manufacturer of zero-emission buses and trucks. Under the reseller agreement, Lion Electric, as an innovative manufacturer of purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, will offer Blink’s full line of charging stations to the school systems and bus fleets that utilize the company’s all-electric school buses.

“With many school systems and fleet operators transitioning to electric school buses, this reseller agreement with Lion is an excellent opportunity for both companies to further their common goal of expanded EV adoption. In many communities, school buses are used every day during most of the year, and the move to zero-emissions vehicles is a high priority supported by rebate and grant incentives. Blink chargers support this transition by providing a reliable and accessible charging alternative to keep these electric vehicles running. Lion is a leading provider of electric buses with a growing customer base, and we look forward to working with them as a sales partner for Blink chargers and equipment,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

“Our goal at Lion is to make the process of electrifying truck and bus fleets as easy and seamless as possible for our customers, while providing the highest-quality equipment available that meets the diverse needs of each unique fleet. Blink’s chargers, both the stationary IQ 200 and the IQ 200-M for mobile charging, are among the fastest available and well-suited for our customers. We are pleased to have this opportunity to work with Blink to enhance the continued growth of electric fleets,” said Marc-Andre Page, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Lion.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles’ components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life.

Transaction with Northern Genesis

On November 30, 2020, Lion announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement and plan of reorganization pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lion will merge with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company focused on a commitment to sustainability and strong alignment with environmental, social and governance principles. Upon completion of the transaction, Lion is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbol “LEV.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

