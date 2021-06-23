Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blink Charging Names Industry Veteran, Miko de Haan as Managing Director for European Subsidiary

06/23/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Miami Beach, FL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the appointment of accomplished renewable energy and EV charging executive, Miko de Haan as Managing Director Europe of the company’s newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary, Blink Holdings B.V., a Dutch company located in Amsterdam, which will drive the growth of Blink Charging’s European operations.

Mr. de Haan boasts an impressive career of over 11 years in electric vehicle charging and infrastructure, and in the clean energy space. In 2010, Miko joined NewMotion, an electric vehicle service provider in Europe founded in 2009 by Blink board member, Ritsaart van Montfrans.

“We are very excited to welcome Miko to the Blink family. His experience in the European EV markets will be invaluable as we expand our network throughout the continent. His passion and dedication in the industry, coupled with his extensive and varied energy-sector experience, will ensure Blink’s continued success as we further expand into new markets,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging.

Blink independent board member, Ritsaart van Montfrans, former CEO and founder of NewMotion, a leading electric vehicle service provider in Europe, worked closely with Miko. “Mr. de Haan is a driven leader and dedicated advocate for electric vehicles, clean energy, and renewable fuel sources. I commend Blink’s executive team for bringing Miko on board as he brings a large network of contacts in the European EV space, and extensive deal-making experience. No one will work more diligently to ensure Blink is leading the transition to electric transportation alternatives,” Mr. van Montfrans commented.

Mr. de Haan expressed his excitement about joining Blink Charging: “I am honored and excited to be joining the Blink Charging family. I am a true believer in electric vehicles and the critical role they play in the transition to clean energy. For transportation to go all-electric, industry and commercial leaders must spearhead the transition. I look forward to being that advocate and leader for Blink in Europe.”

Miko continued, “Blink’s expansion into Europe signals to the entire industry that Blink is positioning itself to be a global leader in EV charging. During this pivotal time for the entire sector, Blink’s combination of experienced, talented leadership and the youthful disposition of a nimble and flexible team, give a great outlook for the future.”

Mr. de Haan joins Blink Charging at an exciting time as it continues expanding into new markets, develops new, industry leading products and bolsters its leadership team with seasoned and energetic leaders. Recent highlights include the naming of Harjinder Bhade as Chief Technology Officer, the acquisition of Blue Corner, and being named to the Russell 2000 index.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING
Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. 

Blink Media Contact 
PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact 
IR@BlinkCharging.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pEVEREST RE  : Investor Day Presentation
PU
02:21pAT&T  : EA Will Acquire Playdemic for $1.4 Billion in Cash
PU
02:21pFLIGHT ST33 : Arianespace to serve OneWeb's ambitions by reaching a key milestone with 254 satellites in orbit
PU
02:21pOAK STREET HEALTH  : Crain's Chicago Business Notable Healthcare Heroes 2021 - Dr. Ali Khan, Executive Medical
PU
02:21pENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG  : Ingo Peter Voigt, Head of Finance, M&A and Investor Relations, is leaving the Company at his own ...
PU
02:21pCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND  : Supervisory Priorities in Uncertain Times - Domhnall Cullinan, Director of Insurance Supervision
PU
02:21pRED SIFT  : Adds Mike Hedger and Michel van der Bel to Board
BU
02:21pARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION  : Announces Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.
AQ
02:21pAMAZON COM  : Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon's Stores Worldwide, Growing Even More than Amazon Retail, and Members Saved More than Any Previous Prime Day
BU
02:21pFLATEXDEGIRO  : extends its international product offering through pan-European ETP partnerships with BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
4MANUFACTURERS HAVE AN ANSWER TO HIGHER COSTS: Pass them on
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Bank of America, Burberry, Glencore, Microsoft, SharpSpring...

HOT NEWS