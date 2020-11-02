Log in
Blink Charging to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Thursday, November 12, 2020

11/02/2020 | 09:19am EST

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020, following the close of the financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink Charging website at www.blinkcharging.com , and click on the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page. Investors may also access the webcast via the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/38458

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 876-9173 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (785) 424-1667.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until December 12, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 38458.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to rollout adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multi-family residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information please visit: https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact
PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact
IR@BlinkCharging.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

