MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexico's incoming Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena spoke over the phone about collaboration on migration and security, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Twitter Friday.

They also discussed several events dedicated to economic dialogue and a trilateral meeting with Canada, the foreign ministry added. (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford)