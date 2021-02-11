Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Blinken, S.Korea foreign minister discuss N.Korea, Myanmar

02/11/2021 | 11:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held his first phone call with South Korea's new foreign minister, Chung Eui-yong, both governments said, reaffirming a commitment to ridding the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons, amid stalled talks between Washington and North Korea.

In the call with Chung, who took office on Tuesday, Blinken pledged full partnership to enhance the strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, the State Department said in a statement issued late on Thursday in Washington.

Blinken and Chung also expressed concern over the military coup in Myanmar, according to statements issued by both sides.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump vowed during their first summit in 2018 to build new relations and work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

But their second summit in 2019 and subsequent working-level talks collapsed as the United States rejected North Korea's offer to dismantle its main nuclear facility in return for sanctions relief.

U.S. President Joe Biden has not announced any new North Korea policy, but South Korean officials have urged his administration to follow through on progress made by Kim and Trump.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru and Hyonhee Shin in Seoul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/11PRIME MINISTER : Japan is an important partner of Lithuania in Asia
PU
02/11Dollar headed for weekly loss, bitcoin hits record $49,000
RE
02/11U.S. DoJ says man in North Carolina charged with threatening Biden
RE
02/11Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Tokyo Olympics Mori set to resign
RE
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/11STABLE AND SANE : Making employees No. 1 in a crisis
RE
02/11Indian shares muted as Infosys gains, ITC slides
RE
02/11Blinken, S.Korea foreign minister discuss N.Korea, Myanmar
RE
02/11Cartoon dog pitches COVID vaccines to sceptical Japanese public
RE
02/11Japan govt to seek to block Kawabuchi as Tokyo 2020 Mori's replacement -Fuji TV
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
2Disney returns to profit as streaming success offsets pandemic-hit parks
3Britain, EU stress commitment to solve Northern Ireland border row
4ECOGRAF LIMITED : ECOGRAF : Successfully Completes A$54.6 Million Institutional Placement to Accelerate Constr..
5INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY : INTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Sell Kwidzyn Mill in Poland
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ