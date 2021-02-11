Blinken, S.Korea foreign minister discuss N.Korea, Myanmar

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken has held his first phone call with South Korea's new
foreign minister, Chung Eui-yong, both governments said,
reaffirming a commitment to ridding the Korean peninsula of
nuclear weapons, amid stalled talks between Washington and North
Korea.
In the call with Chung, who took office on Tuesday, Blinken
pledged full partnership to enhance the strength of the
U.S.-South Korea alliance, the State Department said in a
statement issued late on Thursday in Washington.
Blinken and Chung also expressed concern over the military
coup in Myanmar, according to statements issued by both sides.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim and former U.S.
President Donald Trump vowed during their first summit in 2018
to build new relations and work toward complete denuclearisation
of the Korean peninsula.
But their second summit in 2019 and subsequent working-level
talks collapsed as the United States rejected North Korea's
offer to dismantle its main nuclear facility in return for
sanctions relief.
U.S. President Joe Biden has not announced any new North
Korea policy, but South Korean officials have urged his
administration to follow through on progress made by Kim and
Trump.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru and Hyonhee Shin in
Seoul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)