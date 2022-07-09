Blinken and China's Wang Yi hold 'candid' talks on Ukraine and trade

* Blinken raises concerns over China's alignment with Moscow
* Wang warns of dangers in U.S.-China relations
* Neither side held back in meeting, says U.S. official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of
State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he had discussed Russian
aggression in Ukraine during more than five hours of talks with
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and raised concerns over
Beijing's alignment with Moscow.
Both diplomats described their first in-person talks since
October as "candid", with the meeting taking place a day after
they attended a gathering of G20 foreign ministers on the
Indonesian island of Bali.
"I shared again with the state councillor that we are
concerned about the PRC's alignment with Russia," Blinken told a
news conference after the talks, referring to the People's
Republic of China.
He said he did not think China was behaving in a neutral way
as it had supported Russia in the United Nations and "amplified
Russian propaganda".
After the meeting, a U.S. official said "neither side held
back".
"We were very open about where our differences are ... but
the meeting was also constructive because despite the candour,
the tone was very professional," the official said.
Blinken said Chinese President Xi Jinping had made it clear
in a call with President Vladimir Putin on June 13 that he stood
by a decision to form a partnership with Russia.
Shortly before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Beijing
and Moscow announced a "no limits" partnership, although U.S.
officials say they have not seen China evade tough U.S.-led
sanctions on Russia or provide it with military equipment.
U.S. officials have warned of consequences, including
sanctions, should China offer material support for the war that
Moscow calls a "special military operation" to degrade the
Ukrainian military. Kyiv and its Western allies say the invasion
is an unprovoked land grab.
'SINOPHOBIA'
Asked about his refusal to hold talks with Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20, Blinken said: "The problem is
this: we see no signs whatsoever that Russia, at this moment in
time, is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy."
Wang exchanged in-depth views on "the Ukraine issue" during
Saturday's talks, according to a statement released by his
ministry, without giving details.
He also told Blinken that the direction of U.S.-China
relations was in danger of being further led "astray" due to a
problem with the United States' perception of China.
"Many people believe that the United States is suffering
from an increasingly serious bout of 'Sinophobia'," Wang was
quoted as saying.
Wang also said Washington should cancel additional tariffs
imposed on China as soon as possible and cease unilateral
sanctions on Chinese companies.
U.S. officials had said before the talks that the meeting
was aimed at keeping the difficult U.S.-China relationship
stable and preventing it from veering inadvertently into
conflict.
In late June, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan
said U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi were expected to
speak again in the next few weeks.
Daniel Russel, a top U.S. diplomat for East Asia under
former President Barack Obama who has close contact with Biden
administration officials, said ahead of the talks a key aim for
the meeting would be to explore the possibility of an in-person
meeting between Biden and Xi, their first as leaders.
The United States calls China its main strategic rival and
is concerned it might one day attempt to take over the
self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan.
Despite their rivalry, the world's two largest economies
remain major trading partners, and Biden has been considering
scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb surging
U.S. inflation before November midterm elections.
