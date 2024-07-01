STORY: :: Blinken says Biden restored confidence in U.S. leadership

as he faces criticism for his debate performance

:: July 1, 2024

BROOKINGS INSTITUTION VICE PRESIDENT, SUZANNA MALONEY:

"Can you tell us what you think friends and foes around the world should know about American leadership today under President Biden?"

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, ANTONY BLINKEN:

"Well, I think what the world knows, the world has experienced over three and a half years, not one night, is exactly the kind of leadership that he's brought to bear on problems that are common for so many countries, particularly so many of the democracies around the world. And as I've seen it, again, going around the world, there's a desire, there's a thirst for American engagement, for American leadership. Even when we have disagreements with countries, they still want us in this and even leading to try to get to a better place. And they've seen a president who's reinvested America, reinvested America in the world, reinvested in these alliances, in these partnerships, in ways that they seek and want. What I'm what I'm seeing, what I'm hearing is, again, people are looking at the last three and a half years. They're looking at policies. They're looking at policy choices. And for the most part, they like the choices and the policies that this president's pursuing."