Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Blinken halts Asia trip after COVID-19 case in U.S. travelling group

12/15/2021 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Subang Airport, in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a brief trip to Southeast Asia, aimed at revitalising relations in a region where China's influence has grown, after a COVID-19 case in the press corps accompanying him.

Blinken had been due to hold meetings in Thailand on Thursday but informed his Thai counterpart he would return to Washington to mitigate infection risks "out of an abundance of caution", a State Department spokesperson said.

Blinken and senior officials tested negative on Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where the journalist tested positive.

The trip to Southeast Asia was Blinken's first since President Joe Biden took office in January.

The Biden administration has sought to shore up ties with a region that had become uncertain about U.S. commitment during a period of perceived neglect under Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

China expanded its influence in Southeast Asia, pushing investment and trade integration, at a time when Trump had withdrawn from a U.S.-inspired Pacific trade pact that sought to challenge Beijing's economic clout.

In an address at an Indonesian university on Tuesday, Blinken laid out a strategy of boosting U.S. infrastructure investment in the Indo-Pacific region and strengthening supply chains, while advancing treaty alliances and expanding defence and intelligence cooperation with other countries.

The speech took a swipe at the conduct of Chinese companies and "aggressive actions" by Beijing, which he said the region had grown increasingly concerned about. China's foreign ministry said Blinken was "drawing ideological lines".

Blinken and his senior staff have tested negative for coronavirus at each leg of their tour, which started in Britain and included stops in Dubai, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.

Blinken gave a joint news conference on Wednesday with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and also met Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Malaysian foreign ministry said the individual who tested positive had been immediately quarantined, and had not participated in Blinken's program in Kuala Lumpur.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

By Humeyra Pamuk


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL -1.84% 7.195 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INSPIRED PLC 3.02% 16.74 Delayed Quote.18.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aInvestors challenge budget airline Wizz Air over labour rights
RE
10:24aSouth Africa's Eskom reports profit jump but challenges remain
RE
10:23aU.S. business inventories increase strongly in October
RE
10:19aBlinken halts Asia trip after COVID-19 case in U.S. travelling group
RE
10:15aU.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Rose Again in December -- NAHB
DJ
10:14aU.S. SEC to propose rule restricting how corporate executives trade their companies' own stock
RE
10:14aCanadian inflation at 18-year high on supply chain woes
RE
10:13aDollar trades narrowly as markets wait for word from the Fed
RE
10:12aBritain delays post-Brexit checks on goods from Ireland for EU talks
RE
10:09aHedge funds set to end 2021 with inflows for first time in three years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
2BioStock: Abliva on the IND-approval from FDA
3Analyst recommendations: Costco Wholesale, Domino's Pizza, Ingersoll Ra..
4North American Morning Briefing:Stocks Seen on Hold as Fed Looms
5U.S. airlines to defend $54 billion COVID-19 government lifeline

HOT NEWS