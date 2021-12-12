Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation on China pushback

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will
seek to bolster economic and security cooperation with Southeast
Asia through a visit to the region next week by its top
diplomat, as it works to forge a united front against China in
the Indo-Pacific.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in the Indonesian
capital Jakarta on Monday and will also visit Malaysia and
Thailand on his first Southeast Asia trip since President Joe
Biden took office in January.
Southeast Asia has become a strategic battleground between
the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.
China claims most of the South China Sea, the vital trade route
that links the region, and has turned up military and political
pressure on self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own.
Blinken will pursue Biden's aim of elevating engagement with
the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to
"unprecedented" levels, focusing on strengthening regional
security infrastructure in the face of China's "bullying" and
discussing the president's vision for an Indo-Pacific economic
framework, the top U.S. diplomat for Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink,
told reporters ahead of the trip.
The Biden administration sees Southeast Asia as vital to its
efforts to push back against China's growing power, but the lack
of a formal structure for economic engagement since former
President Donald Trump quit a regional trade deal in 2017 has
limited its ability to exert influence, while Beijing's only
grows.
The administration has yet to spell out what exactly Biden's
envisaged economic framework will entail, although Kritenbrink
said it would focus on trade facilitation, the digital economy,
supply chain resiliency, infrastructure, clean energy, and
worker standards.
Analysts and diplomats said Blinken would likely seek to woo
countries by dangling the prospect of hosting U.S. firms
relocating production from China as part of efforts to secure
sensitive supply chains and of development finance. But there
was no sign of a willingness to offer the increased access to
the U.S. market the region craves.
"There is a burden of proof on this administration to
deliver an economic strategy that shows our allies and partners
that we are committed to long-term economic engagement in the
region," said Matthew Goodman, a regional economics expert at
Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.
"What's been rolled out so far has promise in that regard,
but it needs to be fleshed out."
An Asian diplomat said the Biden administration had shown
itself serious in its desire to step up engagement with
Southeast Asia through a series of senior-level visits this
year, Biden's participation in regional summits, and
long-standing security cooperation.
"But they don't have a response to China on the economy," he
said. "The Chinese are ahead of the game by 20 years. The U.S.
needs to do something to help less-developed Southeast Asian
countries. Sending aircraft carriers is not enough."
Senior Biden administration figures, including Indo-Pacific
policymaker Kurt Campbell, are acutely aware of the need to
compete more effectively economically in the region with China https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-trade-campbell/biden-adviser-campbell-sees-chinas-asia-trade-focus-as-wake-up-call-idUSKBN28C2T9,
but any move to rejoin the trade deal Trump quit would be
politically fraught given pledges to rebuild a domestic economy
critics say is threatened by such mechanisms.
Biden's plan could still be enticing, despite its
limitations, Goodman said.
"If you’re Vietnam, or you’re Indonesia, or Thailand, you
want to make a play for being the place where Apple could
relocate its assembly capability," he said.
"So there's a lot in there that is interesting to these
countries, but there's a lot more detail that needs to be
provided before they are going to be persuaded."
