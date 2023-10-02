WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo on Monday, following Washington concerns that Guatemalan authorities have been trying to undermine the transfer of power to Arevalo.

THE TAKE

The United States has expressed "grave concern" over what it regards as "continued efforts to undermine Guatemala's peaceful transition of power" and has imposed visa restrictions on those who it sees as undermining democracy.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old anti-graft crusader, recorded a landslide win in August and is due to take office in January. He has repeatedly complained of a "coup d'état" and persecution by prosecutors against him and his party, Movimiento Semilla.

KEY QUOTES

"The Secretary (Blinken) expressed support for Guatemala's peaceful political transition to President-elect Arevalo," the State Department said in a statement after the Monday virtual meeting.

"He also expressed solidarity with the Guatemalan people as they face continued efforts to impede a democratic transfer of power."

CONTEXT

Guatemala's Public Ministry raided the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Friday for at least 20 hours to seize boxes holding tabulations from election voting. It has alleged party registration flaws that Semilla denies.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva has said the events raise concerns about the electoral process and rule of law, while the Organization of American States has warned of constitutional violations.

