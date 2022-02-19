Log in
Blinken meets UK, Australian FMs in Munich

02/19/2022 | 06:18am EST
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was leading a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations, and the Ukraine crisis was expected to be discussed.

World leaders are to converge this weekend on Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference, which will be dominated by the Ukraine crisis as major Western powers warn the Kremlin looks close to launching an invasion of the former Soviet state.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be among the dignitaries attending the three-day event, known as "Davos for defence", which kicked off on Friday (February 18) at the luxurious Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich.

No Russian delegation will attend the conference, the Kremlin said last week - the first no-show in years, underscoring how much East-West relations have deteriorated.


