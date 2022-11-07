Advanced search
Blinken says Armenia and Azerbaijan making 'courageous steps' toward peace

11/07/2022 | 04:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to a building damaged by shelling in Jermuk

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the start of a meeting with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan that the two countries were taking "courageous steps" to work toward peace.

"What we are seeing now are real steps and courageous steps by both countries to put the past behind and to work toward a durable peace," Blinken said.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
