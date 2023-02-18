Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Blinken says China did not apologize for balloon

02/18/2023 | 07:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, and told him the violation of American airspace by a Chinese balloon can never happen again.

Blinken said Wang did not apologize for the incident during their meeting, according to an interview to be aired on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, Wang took a swipe at the United States, accusing it of violating international norms with behavior he called "unbelievable" and "almost hysterical" by shooting down the balloon.

Blinken said the U.S. did not overreact in shooting down the balloon and that there was no doubt it was attempting to engage in active surveillance.

"The solidarity with and support for Ukraine remain stronger than ever."

Blinken also warned his Chinese counterpart of consequences if Beijing provided material support to Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

In the interview with NBC News, Blinken said Washington has information that China might provide lethal war assistance to Russia.

The West has been wary of China's response to the Ukraine war, with some warning that a Russian victory would color China's actions toward Taiwan.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.23% 564.723 Real-time Quote.13.59%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.34% 73.976 Delayed Quote.3.75%
Latest news "Economy"
12:56aChina reports 98 COVID-related hospital deaths from Feb. 10-16
RE
12:43aRussian envoy: U.S. seeks to inflame Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes against humanity
RE
12:25aChina reports 98 COVID-related hospital deaths from Feb.10 to Feb 16
RE
12:04aMEDIA-Daily Mirror publisher explores using ChatGPT to help write local news - FT
RE
12:03aBlinken to talk aid, Nordic NATO bid in visit to quake-hit Turkey
RE
02/18Tesla driver dies after fire truck crash in California
RE
02/18China refines capital and risk management of commercial banks
RE
02/18Russian envoy: U.S. seeks Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes against humanity
RE
02/18Russian ambassador says u.s. trying to justify own actions to fu…
RE
02/18China top diplomat tells Blinken U.S. must resolve damage to ties - foreign ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
2U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN SAYS "HAVE DETERMINED THA…
3Ukraine foreign minister discusses future tank supplies with Rheinmetal..
4Brazil Supreme Court rules Bayer must return $252 million in GMO soy ro..
5ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote for CEO Tim Cook, other execs' pay..

HOT NEWS