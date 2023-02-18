Blinken says China did not apologize for balloon

Blinken said Wang did not apologize for the incident during their meeting, according to an interview to be aired on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, Wang took a swipe at the United States, accusing it of violating international norms with behavior he called "unbelievable" and "almost hysterical" by shooting down the balloon.

Blinken said the U.S. did not overreact in shooting down the balloon and that there was no doubt it was attempting to engage in active surveillance.

"The solidarity with and support for Ukraine remain stronger than ever."

Blinken also warned his Chinese counterpart of consequences if Beijing provided material support to Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

In the interview with NBC News, Blinken said Washington has information that China might provide lethal war assistance to Russia.

The West has been wary of China's response to the Ukraine war, with some warning that a Russian victory would color China's actions toward Taiwan.