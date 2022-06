"Our goal, simply put, is a peaceful and stable region and world. Until the regime in Pyongyang changes course, we will continue to keep the pressure on," Blinken told reporters following a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Washington.

Park said any provocations by North Korea, including a nuclear test, will be met with a united and firm response.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Daphne Psaledakis and Costas Pitas; Editing by Nick Zieminski)