Blinken says no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy wih China meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of
State Antony Blinken said on Saturday there was no substitute
for face-to-face diplomacy at the start of a meeting with
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the resort island of Bali.
Wang Yi told reporters that the two countries needed to
maintain normal relations and get their relationship back on
track. The meeting, which follows a G20 summit in Bali, will be
the first in-person talks between the diplomats since October.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Ryan Woo in Beijing
Writing by Ed Davies
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)