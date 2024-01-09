STORY: BLINKEN: "There's been far too much loss..."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Israeli leaders to avoid harming civilians as it presses its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and said the creation of a Palestinian state was key to a long-term solution.

Blinken: "...the daily toll on civilians in Gaza, particularly on children, is far too high... [FLASH] As I told the prime minister, the United States unequivocally rejects any proposals advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza. And the Prime minister reaffirmed to me today that this is not the policy of Israel's government."

Blinken's comments came after meetings with Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet, during which he "stressed the importance of avoiding further civilian harm," according to the State Department.

But as he spoke, fighting was intense in the south and central parts of Gaza.

Israel's bombardment of the enclave has not let up despite its defense minister announcing a new "more targeted" phase of the war.

Families in Gaza continue to rush into hospitals each morning, carrying relatives injured during overnight bombardment.

Health authorities in the Hamas-run territory said early on Tuesday that 126 people were killed over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to over 23,000 since Oct. 7, with thousands more bodies feared still lying, uncounted, under rubble.