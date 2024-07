WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he speaks with his Chinese counterpart fairly regularly, adding that he will see him next week in Laos.

Blinken, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, said it was important for the U.S. and China to be able to communicate on areas where they disagree, including on the South China Sea and Taiwan.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Katharine Jackson, Editing by Franklin Paul)