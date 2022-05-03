Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Blinken to outline U.S. China policy in speech on Thursday

05/03/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
52nd annual Conference on the Americas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on Thursday outlining U.S. policy towards China, the State Department said.

Blinken will give the speech at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (1500 GMT) at Washington's George Washington University, at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, the State Department said in a statement.

After more than a year in office, the administration of President Joe Biden has faced criticism from Republicans and others for lacking a formal strategy for dealing with China, the world's second-largest economy and Washington's main strategic rival.

The administration announced a strategy for the Indo-Pacific in February in which it vowed to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the region to counter what it sees as China's bid to create a regional sphere of influence.

It has said it is working on a separate strategy for China, but has faced significant distractions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A source familiar with plans for the China strategy told Reuters last week that the contents covered publicly by Blinken were not expected to be very detailed and would largely be a compilation of statements the administration has already made about China.

Biden is due to host leaders of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Washington on May 12 and May 13 and he is expected to visit Asia, including South Korea and Japan, later in the month.

While U.S.-China relations remain tense over a broad range of issues, senior U.S. officials say that two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support - a welcome development.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; additional reporting by Simon Lewis and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pDogecoin Lost 1.97% to $0.128 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.89% to $2774.37 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.80% to $37633.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pRussia fires more rockets at steel plant, some evacuees reach safety
RE
05:25pMajority of Americans prefer political candidates who support abortion -Reuters/Ipsos
RE
05:21pHigher rates needed to slow housing market demand -Bank of Canada
RE
05:21pWESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces New CFO
PU
05:21pRAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces payment of dividends relating to the 2021 financial year
PU
05:16pSupreme Court draft abortion opinion sparks protests on both sides of debate
RE
05:16pUtilities Up Slightly Ahead of Fed Statement -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
3France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS