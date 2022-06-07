Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Blinken warns of persisting threats to press freedom in Americas

06/07/2022 | 11:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
United States hosts the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday criticized efforts to suppress press freedom in several Latin American countries and said the United States seeks to increase media protection in the region with the most murders of journalists.

Speaking at a press freedom event ahead of the Summit of the Americas, a regional gathering aiming to address economic problems and migration, Blinken said governments in the region were using sweeping legislation and surveillance to quash freedom of press and intimidate journalists.

He has singled out Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the three countries President Joe Biden excluded from the Summit of Americas because they were not democratic, saying the act of independent journalism constituted a crime there.

"No region in the world is more dangerous for journalists," Blinken said, adding that at least 17 media workers have been killed this year in the Western Hemisphere, citing the UNESCO observatory for killed journalists.

Last weekend, British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing in Brazil while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest near the border with Peru.

"Crimes like these persist in no small part because the people who order them and carry them out are so rarely held accountable. That sends a message that these attacks can continue with impunity," Blinken said.

He also criticized El Salvador.

"Governments are using sweeping legislation to quash free expression, as we saw in the recent slate of amendments adopted by El Salvador in March and April of this year," Blinken said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Mary Milliken)

By Humeyra Pamuk


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain on U.S. -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain on U.S. Rebound, China Hopes
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aSan Francisco district attorney recalled amid crime concerns
RE
12:07aIndian shares struggle for direction ahead of RBI rate decision
RE
12:04aSan Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin recalled
RE
06/07Carrefour Brasil to elect new board members, sets governance norms
RE
06/07Sri Lanka requests IMF to quickly finalise staff-level agreement
RE
06/07CHINA WILL ADOPT TARGETED MEASURES TO HELP FOREIGN TRADE FIRMS : vice commerce minister
RE
06/07Reality TV's 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars found guilty of fraud, tax evasion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marubeni : and J-POWER fund A＄20 million in Glencore's CTSCo Pro..
2Trading firms Citadel Securities, Virtu building crypto-trading ecosyst..
3Former executive alleges Better.com, CEO misled investors to ensure SPA..
4Indonesia lawmakers propose coal-based fuels as 'new energy', incentive..
5Gold investors in wait-and-see mode before U.S. CPI data

HOT NEWS