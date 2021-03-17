Log in
Bliss Car Wash Announces World Water Day Fundraiser

03/17/2021 | 06:18pm GMT
LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of World Water Day, Los Angeles-based Bliss Car Wash today announced a fundraising effort for the nonprofit Wells Bring Hope, an organization that builds wells for needy villages in Africa. The water-saving car wash chain will donate $5 for every Transform Plus wash or membership sold from March 22 through March 24 of this year. Bliss is a southern California brand of eco-friendly car washes sensitive to water usage and environmental factors. The brand is founded by Vahid David Delrahim, a California businessman, philanthropist and passionate environmentalist. Wells Bring Hope, based in Los Angeles, is a not-for-profit organization that works to transform lives by drilling deep-water wells that provide safe, clean water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa.

World Water Day occurs every March 22 and is an annual United Nations observance that highlights the importance of fresh water on our planet. The day is used to remind people of the need for sustainable management of freshwater resources worldwide. With the COVID-10 pandemic, there is an even greater need for clean water to assist with more frequent hand washing.

“Sadly, people in Niger already struggle with access to clean water. Now, they need it more than ever to keep up with stricter hygiene in fighting the Coronavirus,” said Vahid David Delrahim. “We think it’s vital to highlight the world water shortage and our fundraiser is a nice way to raise awareness and help people get involved.”

Delrahim has been working with Wells Bring Hope since he launched the Bliss Brand. In fact, for each new car wash Bliss opens, Delrahim donates a well to the nonprofit. Thus far, he has donated eight freshwater wells to African villages. Each well provides enough safe water for about one thousand people.

The new Bliss car washes use technology that constantly monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons per car wash, and using 70 percent reclaimed water. With eight new car washes operating, the company estimates a savings of 55 gallons of water per car. 

“In the United States, we don’t always use water wisely,” Delrahim said. “We often waste when we could be saving. At our car washes, we estimate we’re offsetting water usage for one thousand people per year.”

Bliss also only uses cleaning products that are biodegradable, and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery. In 2021, there are new car washes slated to open in Los Angeles and Orange County.

Africa faces endemic poverty, food insecurity and pervasive underdevelopment, with almost all countries lacking the human, economic and institutional capacities to effectively develop and manage their water resources sustainably. 

Vahid David Delrahim is a Los Angles based businessman and philanthropist and has nearly three decades of experience in the car wash industry. 

About Bliss Car Wash 
Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value.  We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage. For more information, visit www.blisscarwash.com.

Media Contact: Rodney Brown rbrown@blisscarwash.com  



© GlobeNewswire 2021
