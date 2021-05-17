Bliss Car Wash CEO Vahid David Delrahim: We're Hiring

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bliss, the Southern California chain of eight eco-friendly car washes, today announced hiring plans for the remainder of 2021 as it prepares for the reopening of the state and more people returning to their cars.



“We’re happy to see folks feeling the freedom to be out and about using their cars more for work, and pleasure,” said CEO Vahid David Delrahim. “With more vehicle activity, we have seen a massive increase for car wash services, and we’re ready to meet that demand with our green touch.”

Delrahim said the company plans to hire new employees throughout all eight of the communities in which the car washes are located. Those communities are: Aliso Viejo; Brea, Moreno Valley; Oxnard; Palmdale; Placentia; San Bernardino and Santa Paula. Those interested in learning more about the jobs can visit Blisscarwash.com for available listings.

“Bliss Car Wash is rapidly growing and looking for energetic, smiling team members,” said Delrahim. The company offers flexible working hours, holiday pay, medical, dental, vision, critical illness and accident insurance plans, and a 401(k) with matching employer contributions. “And we’re now offering a $250 signing bonus along with free car washes,” he added.

Delrahim said the positions qualify as “green jobs” because they meet the Bureau of Labor Statistics definition as “jobs in businesses that provide services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources.”

Bliss uses a reclamation system in its washing process, re-using 70 percent of the water. They also use exclusively biodegradable cleaning solutions, low energy-consuming machinery and smart water meters to manage water consumption, detect leaks, and monitor reclaim units.

Delrahim added the employees consider themselves “Water Warriors.”

“We believe water is life, so we fight to conserve it at every turn. We are united. We’re all part of life on this planet and together we can make it better,” he said. “We hope that our new employees will join our current ones feeling that they are Water Warriors in their new green jobs.”

Also noteworthy, with each new Bliss opening, Vahid David Delrahim donates a new fresh-water well to the nonprofit, Wells Bring Hope. Delrahim and the Bliss company have aligned with the nonprofit Wells Bring Hope in its mission to bring safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa. Bliss plans to open more car washes in the coming months.

