Bliss Car Wash, Vahid David Delrahim Raise Funds For Wounded Warrior Project

11/09/2020 | 05:55pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles-based Bliss Car Wash and its owner, Vahid David Delrahim, announced a Veterans Day fundraising promotion for the Wounded Warrior Project. During the promotion, all nine Bliss Car Washes in Southern California will offer customers the chance to donate to the non-profit, during regular purchase transactions, from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. The company will match donations up to $3 thousand.

Bliss Car Wash is a new brand launched last year with nine openings in the southern California area. The new car washes are designed to use less water and incorporate environmental sensitivities throughout the cleaning process. In a fundraising event last year, with only seven car washes open, the company raised more than $4 thousand for the Wounded Warrior Project.

“Now, more than ever, we feel such gratitude for the people who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe and protected,” said Delrahim. “Veterans who have been wounded in the line of duty deserve our attention, respect and most of all, our thanks. We are honored to help raise money to support the work the Wounded Warrior Project does.”

Delrahim said that the Bliss team will post signage and social media links prompting awareness and urging action to help programs that empower, employ and engage America’s injured veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project.

The locations, all open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., are:

  • BLISS Aliso Viejo, 26871 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
  • BLISS Brea, 2405 E Imperial Hwy, Brea, CA 92821
  • BLISS Moreno Valley, 22470 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92553
  • BLISS Oxnard, 2851 E Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036
  • BLISS Palmdale, 1022 Rancho Vista, Palmdale, CA 93551
  • BLISS Placentia, 600 N Rose Dr., Placentia, CA 92870
  • BLISS Redlands, 2051 West Redlands Blvd., Redlands, CA 92373
  • BLISS San Bernardino, 4294 University Pkwy., San Bernardino, CA 92407
  • BLISS Santa Paula, 55 S Hallock Drive, Santa Paula, CA 93060

Delrahim added the company will announce its fundraising results with a check presentation to Wounded Warrior Project later in the month.

About Bliss Car Wash 
Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition.

Media Contact:  Rodney Brown  rbrown@blisscarwash.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
