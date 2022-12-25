Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Blizzard death toll rises in Buffalo as rescue operations continue

12/25/2022 | 07:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "We do have seven confirmed deaths at this point as a result of the storm in Erie County. These are maybe more. I don't want to say that this is going to be it because that would be, it would be a fallacy for me to say that because we know there are people that are stuck in cars for more than two days and there are people in homes that are below freezing now temperatures," Poloncarz said, adding that a driving ban is still in effect.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters on Sunday that the Biden administration had agreed to support her request for a federal disaster declaration.

Some 200 National Guard troops were mobilized in western New York, providing relief to police and fire crews, conducting wellness checks, and bringing supplies to shelters, with more on the way, Hochul said.

Two days of white-out conditions in western New York had made rescue efforts nearly impossible at times, officials said.

The storm was moving east on Sunday after knocking out power to millions late last week and forcing thousands of commercial flight cancellations during the busy holiday travel period.

At least 30 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze extended its grip over most of the nation coupled with snow, ice, and howling winds from a storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region last week.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:04aDutch governor klaas knot signals european central bank will kee…
RE
12:03aBOJ Kuroda shuns near-term chance of exit from easy policy
RE
12/25BOJ Kuroda: Widening of yield band not step towards easy policy exit
RE
12/25Indian private banks' bond buys hit near three-yr high in Dec
RE
12/25Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
RE
12/25INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher tracking U.S. peers, oil prices
RE
12/25Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
RE
12/25Indian shares open higher led by metal stocks
RE
12/25India's NDTV shares rise after founders sell stake to Adani
RE
12/25Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China eases into living with COVID
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
2South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets
3Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China eases into living wit..
4India's NDTV shares rise after founders sell stake to Adani
5Advent to buy 'significant' stake in India's Suven Pharma, explore merg..

HOT NEWS