Blizzard death toll rises in Buffalo as rescue operations continue

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters on Sunday that the Biden administration had agreed to support her request for a federal disaster declaration.

Some 200 National Guard troops were mobilized in western New York, providing relief to police and fire crews, conducting wellness checks, and bringing supplies to shelters, with more on the way, Hochul said.

Two days of white-out conditions in western New York had made rescue efforts nearly impossible at times, officials said.

The storm was moving east on Sunday after knocking out power to millions late last week and forcing thousands of commercial flight cancellations during the busy holiday travel period.

At least 30 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze extended its grip over most of the nation coupled with snow, ice, and howling winds from a storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region last week.