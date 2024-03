Blizzards dump snow on California-Nevada border

STORY: Eyewitness video from Mammoth Lakes captured fierce blizzard conditions that saw snow levels creep up above windows.

Interstate 80 has been closed between Colfax and the Nevada state line since Friday (March 1) as high winds whipped up snow squalls, the California Highway Patrol said.