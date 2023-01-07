Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Blockades resume in Peru over Castillo's ouster

01/07/2023 | 12:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Demonstrators used burning tyres to block the roads of the South Pan-American Highway, and they stood in the middle of the road to halt trucks.

The border crossing point in the Peruvian town of Desaguadero was closed with blockades set up with rocks and metal structures as demonstrators chanted slogans such as 'Aymaras united will never be defeated' or 'The fight will continue if there is no solution.'

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, changes to the constitution, and the release of former president Pedro Castillo.

Peru's protests began in early December after Castillo was removed from office and then detained after illegally trying to dissolve Congress.

Protests resumed on Wednesday (January 4) after a lull over the Christmas and New Year period.

The heavy clashes in the South American country have left 22 dead and another six dead in accidents linked to road blockades.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 2.88% 6091.27 Real-time Quote.3.84%
OUSTER, INC. 2.97% 0.9507 Delayed Quote.10.16%
Latest news "Economy"
03:08aRussia-installed official says drone shot down over Crimea's Sevastopol
RE
03:04aAir India grounds crew over handling of unruly passenger on flight
RE
02:18aMali leader pardons Ivorian soldiers, suspends 46 prison sentences
RE
02:15aGambia charges eight soldiers over foiled coup
RE
02:13aCongo M23 rebels hand back army base amid suspected ceasefire breaches elsewhere
RE
02:10aNearly 200 people in Himalayan town evacuated after homes develop cracks
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
01:56aActivists accuse India of lapses in genetically modified mustard approval
RE
01:26aProtesters storm Tesla store in China after price cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks
2CES technology trade show adopts social theme
3Cuba spy Ana Belen Montes released after 20 years behind bars
4China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID
5Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company

HOT NEWS