Blockades resume in Peru over Castillo's ouster

The border crossing point in the Peruvian town of Desaguadero was closed with blockades set up with rocks and metal structures as demonstrators chanted slogans such as 'Aymaras united will never be defeated' or 'The fight will continue if there is no solution.'

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, changes to the constitution, and the release of former president Pedro Castillo.

Peru's protests began in early December after Castillo was removed from office and then detained after illegally trying to dissolve Congress.

Protests resumed on Wednesday (January 4) after a lull over the Christmas and New Year period.

The heavy clashes in the South American country have left 22 dead and another six dead in accidents linked to road blockades.