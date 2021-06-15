Blockchain Esports Platform Chain of Insight Announces Game With $100k Crypto Prizes

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The world is battling a computer virus known as VOID-9, a digital variant of the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 and 2021. There are many theories about VOID-9's creation and how it became the first biological computer virus. Various factions have emerged to champion their version of the story. While you've no reason to trust anyone yet, there's no denying factions have access to classified intelligence. Ally with the faction you think gets you reliable intel as you all compete in pursuit of the bigger picture. Think carefully about it, changing alliances is risky, you might be branded a snitch."



The above describes the game world of Project Uanon—a new kind of puzzle game from Esports platform makers Chain of Insight.

Players compete for more than $100,000 USD in crypto prizes delivered on the Tezos blockchain. In this game world, mainstream media is rarely trusted and conspiracy theories abound. Truth comes in the form of Non-Fungible crypto tokens (NFTs) called Truth Shards. To receive Truth Shards players verify circumspect information to uncover the tangled web of lies and propaganda that’s polarized humanity and can unlock cash prizes by being the first NFT holder.

Launched back in March, the game is now entering its second season of game play. Watch below to learn more!

Investor Contact: support@chainofinsight.com

