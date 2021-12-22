Blockchain Investor Network BitAngels Announces Sun Exchange and Codex as Startup Pitch Day Winners at CoinAgenda

Selected from over 20 investment opportunities during CoinAgenda Global in Las Vegas and CoinAgenda Caribbean in Puerto Rico, industry judges picked the Best in Show to accelerate the growth and adoption of the blockchain ecosystem

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– BitAngels (https://bitangels.network/), the world’s premier investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced Sun Exchange and Codex as the winners of its BitAngels Startup Pitch Contests at CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014.

According to Forbes and Bloomberg, “These days family offices, hedge funds, and traditional money managers have a very different perspective on cryptocurrency products and services, with an eye-watering $17 billion worth of institutional capital flooding into the space this year alone.” In order to empower and aid in funding the next generation of blockchain innovations, BitAngels pitch competitions provide an opportunity for founders to pitch their projects to investors, and investors and community members get an inside look at some of the most exciting up-and-coming blockchain ventures.

Hosted on Oct 25-27, 2021 in Las Vegas and Dec 7-9, 2021 in Puerto Rico, a mix of angel and VC investments (as well as tokens trading on exchanges) pitched in a Demo Day environment to judges and the CoinAgenda audience of investors and entrepreneurs. Following the presentations, judges selected the top Best in Show based on their professional analysis.

The winners from CoinAgenda Caribbean BitAngels Pitch Day in Puerto Rico are:

#1: Codex- Defi for everyone. All the functionality of Paypal, Robinhood and Transferwise in a fully DeFi app. Running on crypto’s most liquid blockchain.

#2: Rair Tech- A blockchain-based digital rights management platform that uses NFTs to gate access to streaming content.

#3: Nillion- Store and compute your private data nowhere via an unhackable* decentralized network.

#4: CPUCoin- Building the Sharing Economy to Enable The Global Computing Network. Automatically deploy and scale any decentralized service or application at a fraction of the cost of traditional cloud service providers.

#5: Coinfield- A fully regulated European-based cryptocurrency exchange operating in 187 countries from all corners of the globe.

The winners from CoinAgenda Global BitAngels Pitch Day in Las Vegas are:

#1: Sun Exchange - Sun Exchange is the world’s first peer-to-peer solar leasing platform. Through Sun Exchange, anyone, anywhere in the world, can own solar energy-producing cells and build wealth by leasing those cells to power businesses and organizations in emerging markets, with installations and maintenance taken care of by one of Sun Exchange’s carefully selected installation partners.

#2: IceCap - Icecap uses Ethereum-based, non-fungible tokens to represent ownership of individual diamonds. You trade the tokens without friction while the diamonds are vaulted and insured.

#3: Fly Air - The Fly app combines voice-activated artificial intelligence with the security and convenience of blockchain technology to provide you access to more than 10,000 private jets. Fly on-demand with no membership or hidden fees.

As first place winners, Sun Exchange and Codex will receive a marketing package (valued up to $10,000). The package includes a complimentary booth and ticket to a CoinAgenda 2022 of their choice and 2 complimentary press releases on the leading global blockchain press release newswire, BlockchainWire.

All winners will have their presentations shared among members of the BitAngels investment group and CoinAgenda attendees, giving the startups a chance to secure new funding. In addition, finalists received an honorary mention at their event and had the chance to network with investors attending the conference.

In 2022, CoinAgenda will host its newest NFT-focused event, NiftyAgenda, at an exclusive launch party on January 6 from 5-11 pm in Las Vegas. All NFT creators, innovators, buyers and media are invited. For more information, visit the event page: www.eventbrite.com/e/niftyagenda-tickets-229503480087

BitAngels will host its next in-person pitch event in January or March 2022 in Miami. Virtual events globally will continue to take place. To apply to present at a future BitAngels event or to view the full calendar, please visit the BitAngels website.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors since 2014. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.

ABOUT BITANGELS

BitAngels (www.bitangels.network) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities.