Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blockchain Takes Centre Stage in Digital Auction Hosted by Curve to Support London Theatre

03/26/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fintech first globally, with proceeds from five pieces of iconic Curve digital art to go to Theatre Support Fund+

One year after theatres in London went dark, Curve, the fintech that brings your cards into one smart card and app, has joined with Theatre Support Fund+, to sell five pieces of unique digital art in an online auction for charity. A series of animated Curve branded figures will go under the virtual hammer as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) today, with online bids invited from all over the world. The auction will end on Friday 9th of April.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005924/en/

One of Curve's NFTs that will be auctioned (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of Curve's NFTs that will be auctioned (Graphic: Business Wire)

All proceeds will go to the Theatre Support Fund+, to support the struggling theatre community in London, which was devastated by the impact of Covid. Nearly 40% of theatre and art workers in the UK’s capital have been made redundant since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

The online auction kicks off a day before World Theatre Day, which falls on Saturday this year. World Theatre Day was started by the International Theatre Institute in 1961, exactly sixty years ago, to promote theatre in all forms and make people aware of its value to society.

In a first for a fintech globally, Curve has listed digital images of their iconic in-app characters for the auction on the crypto marketplace Rarible.com. NFTs are cryptocurrency tokens which certify ownership of a unique digital file using blockchain technology. The ownership history, item details, and copyright rules are stored on the decentralised network, providing a guarantee of ownership that is unforgeable.

Anyone from the public is able to view the images online, but must connect their Ethereum wallet to bid for the images online.

Curve’s founder and CEO, Shachar Bialick, said: “The theatre community is part of what gives London its vibrancy and diversity, a combination that made Curve choose the UK capital as our HQ. I am proud that Curve is working with Theatre Support Fund+ on one of the first examples of using digital art to make a tangible difference to society. NFTs hold genuine promise to change how we think about art ownership and enjoyment as a purely physical experience.”

Damien Stanton and Chris Marcus, Co-founders of Theatre Support Fund+, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Curve in its digital online auction to support out of work artists in the UK’s theatre industry. In 10 months, and since the UK’s first lockdown, the Theatre Support Fund+ has helped thousands of workers in the industry who have had no, or limited work, since theatres shut over a year ago. This World Theatre Day it is important to look forward to what the future holds, but also to take a moment to look back and note the effect the last year has had on those who call the theatre home. Through partnerships such as this, we will be able to support those artists further, until the industry can be back making theatre again.”

To bid on the tokens, visit Rarible.com/curveos

Twitter: @theatre_support, @imaginecurve
Instagram: @TheatreSupportFund, @imaginecurve

For more information go to www.curve.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:27aAsia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards Put Hong Kong in the Spotlight as the Region's Leading Gastronomic Hub
BU
01:23aAVATION  : 26/03/21 Senior Notes maturity extension - completion
PU
01:19aConsumer price falls slow in Tokyo, signal fading deflation fear
RE
01:19aChina copper smelters decide to not set treatment charge floor in Q2 -sources
RE
01:16aTECO 2030  : Marine Fuel Cell Development Update
AQ
01:11aTERRA SANTA AGRO S A  : Notice to the Market*
PU
01:09aCAPGEMINI  : On target! How to ensure your marketing gets results
PU
01:07aDAIBIRU  : Notice of Cancellation of Treasury Shares
PU
01:01aLondon copper rebounds on optimism around global economic recovery
RE
01:01aGold dips to near one-week low as U.S. dollar stands tall
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Yes or no?' U.S. lawmakers fume over Big Tech's answers on misinformation
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
3Indonesia weather agency sees delayed arrival of dry season in 2021
4Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall Into Bear Market -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ